Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.17% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $148,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,611,000 after acquiring an additional 124,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,946,630,000 after acquiring an additional 135,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,635. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.77. The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $418.71.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $2,109,235.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,603 shares in the company, valued at $15,155,069.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,757 shares of company stock worth $13,390,703. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

