Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.44

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €106.44 ($116.97) and traded as high as €114.12 ($125.41). Vinci shares last traded at €112.94 ($124.11), with a volume of 604,824 shares traded.
Vinci Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of €111.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.46.
Vinci Company Profile
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses worldwide. Its Concessions segment designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructures and public equipment under public-private partnerships. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy concession assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.