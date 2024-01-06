Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,830 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

