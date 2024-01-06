Vision Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.48. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

