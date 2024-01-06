Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $27,186,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 533,414 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

