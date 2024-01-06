Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $457,010,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.10 and a 200-day moving average of $152.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Bank of America cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.04.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

