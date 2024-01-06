Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up about 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE WSO opened at $406.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.99. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $255.83 and a one year high of $433.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Watsco

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.