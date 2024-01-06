Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,528 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VWO stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

