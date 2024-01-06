Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $7,693,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in TFS Financial by 3,371.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in TFS Financial by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 15,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

In related news, COO Meredith S. Weil sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $99,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,142.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,805 shares in the company, valued at $782,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Meredith S. Weil sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $99,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,142.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,639 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.46 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.88%.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 418.53%.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also

