Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,352 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock opened at $196.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.31.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock worth $4,400,492. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

