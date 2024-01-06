Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

