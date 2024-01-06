Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $212.51 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.30 and a 200 day moving average of $214.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

