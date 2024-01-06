Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 870 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.