Vision Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $336.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.10. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

