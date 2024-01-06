Vision Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Zoetis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $442,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $194.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.52 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.00 and a 200 day moving average of $179.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

