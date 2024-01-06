Vista Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 0.4% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $169,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 63,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,590,000 after buying an additional 252,615 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. 1,679,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,488. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

