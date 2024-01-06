Vista Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $12,075,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average of $120.05.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

