Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 198,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,193. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.5914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.31%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

