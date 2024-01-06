Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $216,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.9 %

BAC stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. 48,864,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,705,768. The company has a market cap of $272.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

