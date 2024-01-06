Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $359,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.89. 490,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,317. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average of $165.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.