Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $373,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after buying an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,932,000 after buying an additional 565,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $51,370,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.13. 1,827,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,698. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

