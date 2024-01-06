Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ON by 25.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after buying an additional 1,670,574 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 43.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,972,000 after buying an additional 2,237,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of ON by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ON by 32.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,990,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after buying an additional 981,304 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ONON traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,703,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,162. On Holding AG has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $37.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONON. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Williams Trading upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

