Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $9.58 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,782 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,807. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

