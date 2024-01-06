Vista Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.1% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 34,197,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,589,016. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.