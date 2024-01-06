Vista Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,895,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after acquiring an additional 186,308 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,448,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 191,799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,803 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 925,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AVDE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,234. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.