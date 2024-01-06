Vista Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,417. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

