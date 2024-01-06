Vista Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,661. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $305.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

