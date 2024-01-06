Vista Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.32. 1,609,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $105.85.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

