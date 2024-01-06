Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,992 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

