Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 24,576 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 37.8% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $252,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.85 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.72 and a 200 day moving average of $221.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

