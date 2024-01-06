Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $7.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $656.01. 2,200,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $462.22 and a one year high of $681.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $612.46 and its 200 day moving average is $572.67.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,177 shares of company stock worth $10,878,343 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.