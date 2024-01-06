Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 430 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,945,000 after buying an additional 452,511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after buying an additional 642,737 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after buying an additional 883,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

SO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. 5,644,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average is $69.22. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Southern

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.