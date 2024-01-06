Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 49 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $257.93. The stock had a trading volume of 835,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,791. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $208.93 and a 52 week high of $263.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.99 and its 200 day moving average is $245.17. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

