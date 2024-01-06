Vista Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.16% of ZeroFox worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,641,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ZeroFox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ZeroFox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ZeroFox in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZFOX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.11. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. ZeroFox had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

