Vista Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,639,000 after buying an additional 78,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,257,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.47. 1,614,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,629. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

