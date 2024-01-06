Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 419,171 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public comprises 3.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 857.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. 3,777,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4815 per share. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

