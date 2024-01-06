Volt Carbon Technologies (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Volt Carbon Technologies shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 9,221 shares traded.
Volt Carbon Technologies Trading Up 6.8 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Volt Carbon Technologies
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.