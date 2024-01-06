Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Position Trimmed by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at $1,619,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 18.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at $8,773,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.67. 757,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

