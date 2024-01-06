Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,222,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.