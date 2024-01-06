Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WMT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,222,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
