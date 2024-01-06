Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2,100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 609,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,541,000 after acquiring an additional 61,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,222,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.86. The firm has a market cap of $421.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

