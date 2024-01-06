Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2024

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.48. 597,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $149.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day moving average of $138.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

