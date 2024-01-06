Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.48. 597,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $149.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day moving average of $138.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

