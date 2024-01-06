Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 54.70 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 54.70 ($0.70). 870,192 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 828,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.10 ($0.69).

Watkin Jones Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.79, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.83. The stock has a market cap of £139.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sarah Sergeant bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £6,600 ($8,404.43). Insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

