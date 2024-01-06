Watsco Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.45 (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, January 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO.B remained flat at $412.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. Watsco has a twelve month low of $262.32 and a twelve month high of $422.25. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

