Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 29.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock traded down $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $406.00. 266,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.99. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.83 and a 1-year high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on WSO

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.