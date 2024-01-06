Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 6,909 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $381,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,358.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE W opened at $55.32 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wayfair by 7.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Wayfair by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wayfair

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.