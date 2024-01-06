Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $430.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $348.74 and a 1 year high of $438.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.78.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

