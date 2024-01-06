Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 46,793 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.62% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $265,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.87. 543,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,108. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.