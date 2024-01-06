Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.18 Billion Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,604,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787,155 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 5.1% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 5.30% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $1,176,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. 1,018,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,807. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

