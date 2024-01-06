Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $550.60 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,781,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,897 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 1.18% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $550,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.