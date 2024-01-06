Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $940.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,545,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,167,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 3.54% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $940,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 113,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,879,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,653,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,587. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

